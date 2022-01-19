Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cisco, Exxon, KB Home, Kroger, Rocket Companies, and More

Markets turned negative on Wednesday afternoon facing down another tough day of trading. Originally the major averages started out the day on a positive note but it has been a choppy day and ultimately markets turned lower going into the close.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Activision Blizzard, EA, Foot Locker, Las Vegas Sands, Nike, Unity Software and more.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO): Barclays upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight. Shares were trading around $117 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $74.05 to $120.13.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with a $65 price target. The 52-week range is $44.15 to $64.29, and shares were trading near $59 apiece.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight. The 52-week trading range is $71.42 to $110.45, and shares were near $92 apiece.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM): RBC Capital Markets upgraded to a Sector Perform rating from Underperform and raised the price target to $90 from $70. Shares were trading around $73 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $44.29 to $73.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR): Keefe Bruyette upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market Perform with a $90 price target. The 52-week trading range is $58.84 to $82.83, and shares were last seen trading near $72.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded to an Underweight rating from Sector Weight with a $38 price target. Shares were trading around $44 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $58.73.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR): BofA Securities upgraded to a Neutral rating from Underperform and raised the price target to $52 from $38. Shares were trading around $48 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $32.00 to $50.15.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded to an Underweight rating from Sector Weight with an $86 price target. Shares were trading around $98 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $77.86 to $117.54.

Mimecast Ltd. (NASDAQ: MIME): Barclays downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with an $80 price target. Shares were trading around $80 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $81.83.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): JPMorgan upgraded to an Overweight rating from Underweight but cut its price target to $15 from $17.50. Shares were trading around $13 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $17.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO): Exane BNP Paribas upgraded to an Outperform rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $215 from $180. The 52-week trading range is $138.19 to $214.91, and shares were last seen near $165.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Exane BNP Paribas upgraded to a Neutral rating from Underperform with an $18 price target. The 52-week trading range is $17.16 to $27.28, and shares were last seen trading near $19.

The Goldman Sachs energy team is out with its top ideas in the midstream energy area. Five of the picks are outstanding ideas for investors looking for dependable income streams and growth in a volatile market.

See why some analysts are now raising price targets on tech titans Apple and Tesla.