5 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Very Safe Buys Now and Pay Big Dependable Dividends

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans that are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, Buffett remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.

We decided to take a look into his portfolios for companies that not only look poised to do very well this year but pay dependable dividends. We found five that are ideal stocks for investors to consider now, especially in what has become a very volatile and nervous market, and all these portfolio holdings are rated Buy by top Wall Street firms. While interest rates are poised to move higher this year, these companies should not be damaged by the increase, and some actually may benefit.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AbbVie

This is one of the top pharmaceutical stock picks across Wall Street. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company develops and markets drugs in areas such as immunology, virology, renal disease, dyslipidemia and neuroscience.

One of the biggest concerns with AbbVie is what might happen eventually with anti-inflammatory therapy Humira, which has some of the largest sales for a drug ever recorded. The company was concerned, so in June of 2019 it announced that it has agreed to pay $63 billion for rival drugmaker Allergan, the latest merger in an industry in which some of the biggest companies have been willing to pay a high price to resolve questions about their future growth. The purchase officially closed in May of last year.

AbbVie may be nearing the limits of how far it can boost Humira’s price as cheaper competitors come to market, a problem Allergan is already grappling with as more alternatives to Botox emerge.

Shareholders receive a 3.82% dividend. Citigroup just raised its $155 target price on AbbVie stock to $170. The consensus target of $132.97 is less than Tuesday’s close at $147.69 per share.



Bank of New York Mellon

Founded in 1784, this is the oldest company in the Fortune 500. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the following three segments.