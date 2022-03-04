5 Stocks That Wall Street Hates This Week

Wall Street analysts are constantly releasing and updating reports on stocks across their respective coverage universes. These calls, whether positive or negative, play into the overall perception of the stock and can easily influence investors, especially if the broker making the call is a big name like Goldman Sachs.

While these analysts may differ in terms of their approach or analytics, their bottom line tends to be this: a stock is going up, going down or just keeping pace with the market.

Every weekday, 24/7 Wall St. reviews top analysts’ research from the major brokerage firms and investment houses, and we compile the best and most prominent upgrades and downgrades. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Here are a few stocks that we think Wall Street hated the most in this past week.



Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE: AM): Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight and trimmed the $11 target price to $10. The stock was last trading near $10 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $8.26 to $11.71. The new price target implied downside of about 1% from the closing price of $10.09 prior to the call.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND): Goldman Sachs lowered the $47 price target on the plant-based food stock to $40 while keeping a Sell rating. The consensus target is up at $52.67, and the shares were trading near $45 Friday morning. The Goldman Sachs price target implied 15% downside from the $47.42 closing price prior to the call.

BP Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPMP): Citigroup downgraded it from Neutral to Sell with a $16 price target. The shares traded near $15.50 Friday morning. Citigroup’s price target implied downside of 7% from the closing price of $17.21 prior to the call.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP): Barclays lowered its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and cut the $5 price target to $2. The stock has a 52-week range of $1.94 to $8.74. The Barclays price target implied 15% downside from the prior closing price of $2.37.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL): Morgan Stanley cut its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and slashed the $47 target price to $23. Citigroup downgraded the shares to Sell from Buy, and its price target dropped to $25 from $73. The consensus target is $36.85. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $26.36 and $66.71, and it was trading near $30 early Friday. The Morgan Stanley price target implied 25% downside from the closing price of $30.98 before the call.

