Monday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Citigroup, Palantir and More

Markets tumbled to start out the week, with at least a 1% loss across all the major averages. This comes as oil prices are soaring and the Biden administration is contemplating banning Russian oil imports in protest of the invasion of Ukraine.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Costco, DraftKings, Exxon, Nvidia Philip Morris and many more.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): Seaport Research Partners downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $13.78 to $26.09, and shares were trading near $14 apiece Monday.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C): The Jefferies downgrade to Hold from Buy included a price target cut to $60 from $79. The 52-week trading range is $54.07 to $80.29, and shares were trading near $55 apiece on Monday.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE): Though UBS upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral, it also cut the price target to $200 from $215. Shares were trading near $150 on Monday. The 52-week range is $147.14 to $237.86.

Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS): HSBC Securities lowered its Buy rating to Hold with a $57 price target. Shares were trading near $62 on Monday. The 52-week range is $28.26 to $64.71.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR): Piper Sandler upgraded it from Neutral to Overweight and raised the $87 price target to $112. Shares were trading near $101 on Monday. The 52-week range is $52.28 to $101.63.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): Morgan Stanley’s upgrade to Equal Weight from Underweight came with a price target cut to $16 from $24. Shares were trading near $11 on Monday. The 52-week range is $9.74 to $29.29.

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL): Wedbush downgraded the shares to Neutral from Outperform and cut the price target to $127 from $150. The stock was trading near $105 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $102.96 to $142.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight. Shares were trading near $152. The 52-week range is $119.26 to $152.86.

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI): BofA Securities lowered its Buy rating to Neutral and cut the price target to $38 from $46. The 52-week trading range is $34.37 to $48.55, and shares were trading near $34 apiece Monday.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X): Morgan Stanley upgraded it to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the $21 price target to $31. The stock was trading around $33 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $17.98 to $33.95.

