Monday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: JP Morgan Slashes Targets on Alibaba, Dada, Pinduoduo, Other Major Chinese Firms

Markets were somewhat mixed to start out the week, after facing down a couple of weeks’ worth of losses as the result of geopolitical concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. There still does not seem to be a clear direction for the markets on the international scene and with the Federal Reserve announcing its next monetary decision this week, the domestic picture is still uncertain as well.

Due to the uncertainty, and as trade alliances seem to be shifting, one major Wall Street investment house issued a sweeping series of downgrades for Chinese companies. J.P. Morgan was behind practically all these calls, and the price target cuts are brutal.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Amazon, Caterpillar, Chevron, Kroger, Peloton, Uber and many more.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA): J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating from Overweight and has a $65 price target. The 52-week trading range is $77.70 to $245.69, and shares were trading near $79 on Monday.



Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN): J.P. Morgan downgraded it from Overweight to Underweight with a $5 price target. Shares were trading near $6 on Monday. The 52-week range is $5.41 to $46.51.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI): J.P. Morgan’s downgrade was from Overweight to Underweight with a $15 price target. Shares were trading near $16 on Monday. The 52-week range is $14.93 to $129.24.

Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA): J.P. Morgan downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight with a $7.50 price target. Shares were trading near $6 on Monday. The 52-week range is $5.63 to $33.40.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DOYU): J.P. Morgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Neutral with a $1.20 price target. Shares were trading near $1.35. The 52-week range is $1.28 to $14.78.

Huya Inc. (NYSE: HUYA): J.P. Morgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Neutral with a $3 price target. The stock was trading near $3.50 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $3.38 to $26.98.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD): J.P. Morgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $35 from $100. Shares were trading near $42 on Monday. The 52-week range is $41.56 to $92.69.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): J.P. Morgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $7.50 from $22. The 52-week trading range is $7.31 to $72.49, and shares were trading near $8 apiece on Monday.

