Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Biogen, Devon Energy, Freeport-McMoRan, Hyatt Hotels, Intuitive Surgical, KB Home, Li Auto, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and More

The futures were higher Friday, as the rollercoaster stock market continues. All the major indexes closed higher on Thursday, as did the transports. Investors cheered the lowest claims for unemployment benefits in 50 years. This and the concerns over wage inflation brought the sellers back to the Treasury market, as yields across the curve rose modestly yet again. The benchmark 30-year bond closed flat at a 2.51% yield, the highest since the summer of 2019. Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude both closed lower, after a wild week, while gold closed almost 1% higher on the day.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC): Baird reiterated an Outperform rating with a $73 price target. Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lifted the $80 target price to $90. The consensus target is $78.92. The final trade for Thursday came in at $83.41, almost 9% higher after a positive investors day.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, and it raised the $7.80 target price to $10. The consensus target is $8.09. The stock, which has been one of our featured top stocks to buy under $10, closed Thursday at $7.83.

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY): Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a $227 target price. The consensus target is $231.36. The stock closed at $166.82 on Thursday.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and has a $285 price target on shares of the biotech heavyweight. The consensus target is $252.62. The last trade on Thursday was reported at $213.01.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS): Baird reiterated an Outperform rating and boosted the $430 target price to $458. The consensus target is $450.70. The shares were last seen Thursday at $410.41.



Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU): Goldman Sachs cut its $37 price target to $32 while keeping a Neutral rating. The consensus target is $34. The stock closed Thursday at $23.93, which was down almost 6% for the day.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $63.07 to $102.09 and has a $105.92 consensus price objective. The shares closed on Thursday at $94.04.