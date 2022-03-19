5 Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ADT

This top security company is a well-known protector of homes and businesses. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is the largest residential and second-largest commercial security monitoring company in North America. The company serves over 7 million customers, installing over a million systems per year. Roughly 94% of revenue is generated in the United States, with the remainder from Canada.

Google announced last year that it was buying a 6.6% stake in the home security firm for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices. ADT said that the companies will work to combine Nest products like cameras, thermostats, doorbells and alarm systems with ADT’s installation, service and professional monitoring network. The company expects to expand the integration this year and beyond.

RBC Capital Markets has resumed coverage of ADT stock with a $12 price target. The consensus target is $10.89. The shares closed trading on Friday at $7.57.

Arcos Dorados

This company may be way under the radar, but it has one of the best products imaginable in terms of name recognition. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee.

The company has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, it operated or franchised 2,236 restaurants.

Credit Suisse’s $9.50 price target is above the $8.09 consensus target on Arcos Dorados stock. Shares last traded at $8.04 on Friday up almost 7%.

Lantronix

This company is producing solid revenue and is a great idea for aggressive traders. Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan.