5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy With 65% to 100% Upside Potential

With 2022 rolling right along and the first quarter almost over, many investors are resetting for what could be a very volatile rest of the year. The confluence of the highest inflation in 40 years, a deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a rising interest rate scenario that could include as many as seven additional rate hikes this year, and the fear that the market and the economy could crash has caused many growth stock investors to pause.



The safe route is the best route for many, but growth investors who are more aggressive have the opportunity to scoop up some companies now that have big-time upside potential. Those investors with a risk profile that can accommodate the current environment are probably looking for Wall Street’s best ideas.

One of Wall Street’s most respected lists of stocks to buy is the Goldman Sachs Conviction List. These are the firm’s top picks for high net worth and institutional accounts spread across 10 sectors. We screened the list looking for the companies that had the largest upside to the Goldman Sachs assigned target prices, and we found five that aggressive investors may want to add to portfolios. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AZEK

This is an off-the-radar idea for many, but it has among the largest upside potential of the Conviction List stocks. AZEK Co. Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) engages in the design, manufacture and sales of building products for residential, commercial and industrial markets in the United States.

The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, Versatex and Ultralox brand name.

Its Commercial segment manufactures engineered polymer materials that are used in various industries, including outdoor graphic displays and signage, educational and recreational markets, as well as the food processing and chemical industries. The segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers and other storage solutions under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec and Duralife brand name to schools, parks, stadium arenas, industrial plants and retail, recreational and commercial facilities.

