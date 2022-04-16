This Was The First State To Enter The Union

The United States seemed to start in stages. The Revolutionary War started on April 19, 1775. United States Declaration of Independence was issued on July 4, 1776. The Constitution of the United States was ratified on June 21, 1788. George Washington was sworn in as President on April 30, 1789.

The country was not formed until it actually had states to be part of the United States. The first of these to ratify the Constitution was Delaware on Dec. 7, 1787. However, the United States could not be formed without other states. Article 4, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution stated: “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

The ninth state admitted as New Hampshire on June 21, 1788. At that point, the United States was actually created.

Although the current President Joe Biden is from Delaware, its importance to the country has slipped considerably in 200 years. It does not even have one million residents. As of the 2020 Census, it has 989,948, which places it 46th among all states.

Delaware’s rank by square miles is even smaller than its rank by population. It covers 2,488.72 square miles. Only Rhode Island is smaller at 1,544.89.

Because of its physical size, Delaware is among the most densely populated at 508 people per square miles.

Delaware is among the very few states that, because of its small population, has two U.S. Senators, and only one member of the House of Representatives–Lisa Blunt Rochester. According to Govtrack, she is known as a “at-large” representative, because she represents the entire state.

