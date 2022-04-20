5 'Strong Buy' Natural Gas Dividend Stocks to Buy as Spot Prices Soar

Unless you have been asleep for the past year, you have seen the incredible price increases in energy commodities. Oil is at the highest level since 2014, while natural gas has surged to its highest levels in more than 13 years. Though reasons for the massive and spiraling surge in prices are many, from government regulations and policy changes to the conflict in Ukraine, one thing is for sure. Demand for both oil and gas products will continue to soar, especially if supply from Russia is embargoed.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. energy research database looking for companies that were heavily weighted to natural gas, and we found five large-cap stocks that are ideal for growth stock investors looking to capitalize on the solid pricing and demand environment.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cheniere Energy

This top liquefied natural gas (LNG) play has made a huge move off the October 2020 lows. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) is an energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. The company operates through two segments.

Cheniere’s LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals. Its LNG and natural gas marketing segment consists of LNG and natural gas marketing activities by Cheniere Marketing.

Cheniere Marketing is developing a portfolio of long- and medium-term sale and purchase agreements with professional staff based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Chile. The company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, including the development, construction, and operation of its LNG terminal business and the development and operation of its LNG and natural gas marketing business.

Cheniere Energy stock investors receive a 0.95% dividend. Barclays has a $160 price target, which is higher than the $148.35 consensus target. The shares closed on Tuesday at $139.13.



Coterra Energy

This company was formed by the closing of the $17 billion merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy in 2021. Coterra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale, with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.