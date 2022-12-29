Winter Is Here and Very Cold: 7 Dividend-Paying Natural Gas Stocks to Jump on Now

The arctic storm over the Christmas weekend should remind everybody that Mother Nature can bring the hammer any time she desires, and sometimes the amount of havoc wreaked is tremendous. With record low temperatures as far south as Florida, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population was under either a wind chill warning or advisory between Wednesday and Saturday, the peak travel times.

When you add in the winter storm warnings that were posted at the same time, an incredible two-thirds of the population in the United States was under, in many cases, severe weather alerts. With the entire nation turning the heat on and then up, you can bet that natural gas usage skyrocketed. With natural gas production plunging due to the storm, prices may be ready to spike much higher.

Investors looking to take advantage of the potential for the return of strong pricing should look at the top natural gas stocks that pay a dividend. We found seven that make sense now, and all are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cheniere Energy

This top liquefied natural gas (LNG) play has backed up to levels not seen since the summer. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) is an energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. The company operates through two segments.

Cheniere’s LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals. Its LNG and natural gas marketing segment consists of LNG and natural gas marketing activities by Cheniere Marketing.

Cheniere Marketing is developing a portfolio of long- and medium-term sale and purchase agreements with professional staff based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Chile. The company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, including the development, construction, and operation of its LNG terminal business and the development and operation of its LNG and natural gas marketing business.

Cheniere Energy stock investors receive a 1.00% dividend. Citigroup’s $205 price target is higher than the consensus target of $158.55. The shares closed almost 4% lower on Wednesday at $149.46.



Coterra Energy

This company was formed by the closing of the $17 billion merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy in 2021. Coterra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale, with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.