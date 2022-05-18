Goldman Sachs Now Favors These Financial Services Stocks

Markets dipped lower on Wednesday, giving more credence to analysts who believe a recession is on the way. Recent weeks have seen consecutive losses for the S&P 500, not to mention there was a drop in reported gross domestic product of 1.4% for the first quarter. While analysts are scrambling to find a way to weather the storm, Goldman Sachs has a few ideas.

As one of the most notorious investment houses on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs has earned a reputation for making solid bets over the years, and many investors look to this firm for guidance. In Goldman’s most recent foray into the market, the firm is targeting financial services stocks with a fairly bullish sentiment.

Here’s the other side of the coin: one Wall Street firm advocated dumping credit card stocks in light of a pending recession. Wolfe Research’s Bill Carcache reasoned that recent headwinds have put a damper on the markets in general and said it will only get worse for the credit card firms. The decreased spending that is generally associated with recessions would have an outsized impact on these firms, and as interest rates are rising more, consumers likely will be saving their money instead of spending it.

Notwithstanding the warnings from the bears, Goldman Sachs issued a series of calls on a handful of financial services stocks, including credit card companies, with a fairly bullish sentiment for each company, save one. In terms of the ratings, Goldman Sachs varies between Sell all the way up to Buy, with upside to boot. Here is what this investment house sees.

Mastercard

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) is one of the largest credit card companies in the world, and it also provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing and settlement, among other things. Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $460 price target, which implies upside of 36% from the most recent closing price of $338.86.

Mastercard stock was last seen trading around $339, in a 52-week range of $305.61 to $399.92. The consensus price target is $433.10.

Visa

On Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $282 price target, implying upside of 38% from the most recent closing price of $204.00. Visa operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities.

Visa stock was last seen trading around $204, in a 52-week range of $186.67 to $252.67. The consensus price target is $269.26.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $151 price target, implying upside of 22% from the most recent closing price of $123.99.

Shares of Global Payments were trading near $122 and have a consensus price target of $179.79. The 52-week range is $114.80 to $197.97.

Shift4 Payments

Goldman Sachs started coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) with a Neutral rating and a $55 price target. That implies 17% upside from the most recent closing price of $46.94. This company provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Specifically, It provides omnichannel card acceptance and processing solutions, including credit, debit, contactless card, Europay, Mastercard and Visa, QR Pay and mobile wallets.

Shift4 Payments stock was trading around $48, in a 52-week range of $37.46 to $103.37. The consensus price target is $68.63.

Western Union

Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU) provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Sell rating and an $18 price target. The target implies upside of 3% from the most recent closing price of $17.41.

Shares of Western Union were trading near $17, with a consensus price target of $19.19. The 52-week range is $15.69 to $25.34.