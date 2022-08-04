6 Inflation Fighting 'Strong Buy' REITs With Huge Monthly Dividends

When the June consumer price index came in at a stunning 9.1% year-over-year rate in July, most consumers likely would argue that the inflation rate sure seems much higher than that. We know that gasoline is up much more than that since this time last year, as are prices at the grocery store. In a rampant inflationary time like we are in now, it makes sense to buy hard assets, and real estate is one of the best.



Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a practical way to own commercial and residential real estate holdings, and many pay among the best dividends of any asset class. However most only pay quarterly, or four times a year, so there are at least 90 days between dividends.

Since most Americans receive bills that need to be paid monthly, we decided to screen our 24/7 REIT research universe for Buy-rated companies that pay monthly dividends. We found six that make sense for income investors looking for dependable distributions and a degree of safety.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Broadmark Realty

While similar to a mortgage REIT, this top company is an investor in what is known as deed of trust loans. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States.

The company also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction, development and investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it is not subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Investors receive an 11.29% distribution. Raymond James has an $11 target price on Broadmark Realty Capital stock. The consensus target is just $8.17, and Wednesday’s final trade was reported at $7.44.



EPR Properties

This REIT invests in some of the most popular entertainment companies. EPR Properties Inc. (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net lease REIT, specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.