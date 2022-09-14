These Are Ronald Muhlenkamp’s Top 10 Holdings

Ronald Muhlenkamp is the founder and president of Muhlenkamp & Company, which was established in 1997 to manage private accounts for individuals and institutions. Muhlenkamp & Company has been among the top-performing hedge funds on the basis of their annualized three-year return.

Muhlenkamp developed his own method of evaluating equity and fixed-income securities. He holds a BS in engineering from MIT (1966), an MBA from Harvard Business School (1968), and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Here are Ronald Muhlenkamp’s top 10 holdings.

We have utilized Muhlenkamp & Company’s latest 13F filing covering the three months ending on June 30, 2022 to determine Ronald Muhlenkamp’s top 10 holdings.

Kirby

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for use in marine and power generation. Muhlenkamp owns 163,915 shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), which have a market value of more than $9 million and account for 4.67% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in Kirby in the third quarter of 2020 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Kirby shares are up by over 14% year to date and have increased almost 28% in the last year.

CVS Health

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, this company operates the CVS Pharmacy retail chain, pharmacy benefits manager CVS Caremark, and health insurance provider Aetna, among other health-related brands. Muhlenkamp owns 108,923 shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), which have a market value of more than $10 million and account for 4.73% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in CVS Health in the second quarter of 2020 and sold a few shares of it in the last quarter. CVS Health shares are down by almost 3% year to date but are up by over 17% in the last year.

Berkshire Hathaway (Class B)

Founded in 1839 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Berkshire Hathaway is a multinational conglomerate. Muhlenkamp owns 37,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B), which have a market value of more than $10 million and account for 4.76% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter of 2020 and added a few more shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up almost 1% in the last year.

Schlumberger

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing services to the oil and gas industry. Muhlenkamp owns 310,543 shares of Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB), which have a market value of more than $11 million and account for 5.2% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter of 2020 and reduced it in the last quarter. Schlumberger shares are up by over 28% year to date and have increased almost 32% in the last year.

Dow

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Midland, Michigan, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) is a materials science company that uses science and technology to develop innovative solutions. Muhlenkamp owns 217,376 shares of Dow, which have a market value of more than $11 million and account for 5.25% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established the position in Dow in the second quarter of 2020 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Dow shares are down by almost 17% year to date and have fallen more than over 20% in the last year.

Rush Enterprises

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, this company offers solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. Muhlenkamp owns 240,406 shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), which have a market value of more than $11 million and account for 5.43% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter of 2020. Rush Enterprises shares are down by over 16% year to date but have increased more than 10% in the last year.

McKesson

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company offers retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, healthcare information technology, and supply chain management solutions. Muhlenkamp owns 37,924 shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), which are worth more than $12 million and account for 5.79% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established the position in McKesson in the second quarter of 2020 and sold some shares in the last quarter. McKesson shares are up by almost 40% year to date and and have risen almost 67% in the last year.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, this company provides healthcare coverage, software and data consultancy services. Muhlenkamp owns 24,524 shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), which are worth more than $12 million and account for 5.9% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established the position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter of 2020 and added a few shares to it in the last quarter. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by over 2% year to date and have increased more than 23% in the last year.

Occidental Petroleum

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company deals in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Muhlenkamp owns 231,962 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), which are worth more than $13 million and account for 6.4% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established his position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter of 2022 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Occidental Petroleum shares are up by over 125% year to date and have increased more than 134% in the last year.

EQT

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQT is a natural gas production company. Muhlenkamp owns 444,702 shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), which are worth more than $15 million and account for 7.16% of his portfolio.

Muhlenkamp established the position in EQT in the fourth quarter of 2021 and sold some shares in the last quarter. EQT shares are up by almost 120% year to date and have increased more than 132% in the last year.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk