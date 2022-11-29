These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is considered the greatest long-term investor of all time. Also known as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett still runs Berkshire Hathaway even at the age of 92. Buffett, a son of a U.S. congressman, first bought shares at age 11 and first filed taxes at age 13.

Buffett, who has a net worth of almost $110 billion presently, has pledged to give away 99% of his wealth before he dies. A large portion of his wealth will go to the Bill Gates Foundation. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Warren Buffett.

Top 10 Holdings of Warren Buffett

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Berkshire Hathaway to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Warren Buffett. Here are the top 10 holdings of Warren Buffett:

10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (ADR)

Buffett owns over 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) at an estimated average price of $68.56. These shares have a market value of more than $4 billion and account for 1.39% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares in Q3 2022. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are down by over 32% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

9. Activision Blizzard

Buffett owns over 60 million shares of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) at an estimated average price of $73.28. These shares have a market value of more than $4 billion and account for 1.51% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Activision Blizzard shares in Q4 2021 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Activision Blizzard shares are up by over 10% year to date but are down almost 7% in the last three months.

8. Moody’s

Buffett owns over 24 million shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) at an estimated average price of $13.71. These shares have a market value of more than $5 billion and account for 2.03% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Moody’s shares in Q1 2001. Moody’s shares are down by almost 23% year to date but are up by almost 4% in the last three months.

7. Kraft Heinz

Buffett owns over 325 million shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) at an estimated average price of $75.49. These shares have a market value of more than $10 billion and account for 3.68% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Kraft Heinz shares in Q3 2015. Kraft Heinz shares are up by over 8% year to date and up over 2% in the last three months.

6. Occidental Petroleum

Buffett owns over 194 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) at an estimated average price of $46.43. These shares have a market value of more than $11 billion and account for 4.05% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Occidental Petroleum shares in Q1 2022 and added more shares of it in the last quarter. Occidental Petroleum shares are up by over 142% year to date but are down almost 7% in the last three months.

5. American Express

Buffett owns over 151 million shares of the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) at an estimated average price of $39.31. These shares have a market value of more than $20 billion and account for 6.93% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired American Express shares in Q1 2001. American Express shares are down by almost 6% year to date and down almost 1% in the last three months.

4. Coca-Cola

Buffett owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) at an estimated average price of $27.13. These shares have a market value of more than $22 billion and account for 7.59% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Coca-Cola shares in Q1 2001. Coca-Cola shares are up by almost 6% year to date but are down almost 1% in the last three months.

3. Chevron

Buffett owns over 165 million shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) at an estimated average price of $126.32. These shares have a market value of more than $23 billion and account for 8.05% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Chevron shares in Q4 2020 and bought more shares of it in the last quarter. Chevron shares are up by over 54% year to date and up almost 12% in the last three months.

2. Bank of America

Buffett owns over 1 billion shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) at an estimated average price of $25.52. These shares have a market value of more than $30 billion and account for 10.33% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Bank of America shares in Q3 2017. Bank of America shares are down by over 15% year to date but are up by over 11% in the last three months.

1. Apple

Buffett owns over 894 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at an estimated average price of $37.17. These shares have a market value of more than $123 billion and account for 41.89% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett first acquired Apple shares in Q1 2016. Apple shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down over 8% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk