5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Everyone Knows Have Big Upside Potential and Trade Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Brandywine Realty Trust

This stock has big upside and investors are paid a huge dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States. Its core focus is on the Philadelphia, Austin and District of Columbia markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), it owns, develops, leases and manages an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet, as of December 31, 2020. That excludes assets held for sale.

The company posted revenues of $124.04 million for the quarter ended June 2022, and that figure compares to year-ago revenues of $120.1 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates twice over the past four quarters.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock investors receive a 9.34% dividend. Truist Financial has an $11 target price, while the consensus target is $10.17. The stock last traded on Friday at $8.29 a share.



Coty

Smart investors know that regardless of the economy, Americans will continue to buy makeup and fragrances and this is a very solid play on that theme. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is number two globally in the fragrance category and number six in color cosmetics.

The company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skincare and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands.

Coty also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands.

BofA Securities resumed coverage of Coty stock this past week and has a $9 price target. The consensus target is $10.71, and shares were last seen trading on Friday at $7.69.