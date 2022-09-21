Microstrategy Bought 301 BTC at an Average Price of $19,851 in the Bear Market

Microstrategy bought 301 Bitcoins between 2nd August 2022 to 20th September 2022 according to a recent SEC filing. The software firm is seen by many as a proxy for Bitcoin driven by ex-CEO Michael Saylor’s vision and ideals. The average purchase price was $19,851 inclusive of fees and expenses.

MSTR Purchases More Bitcoin:

Microstrategy announced its purchase of 301 BTC via a recent filing. The average price for the purchase was significantly lower than their overall average holding price of $30,369/BTC.

Michael Saylor had recently stepped down from the CEO role to focus on the bitcoin acquisition strategy of the firm.

The company’s bitcoin holdings inclusive of its subsidiaries stood at 130,000 BTC worth $3.98 billion.

The company had previously stated it might be looking to fund bitcoin purchases using cash proceeds from selling its stock.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist