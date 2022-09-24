5 Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Pay Huge Dividends

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled.



While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Annaly Capital Management

This stock is trading well under $10, which gives aggressive investors a chance to really load up on the shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending.

The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-servicing rights, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

The company posted massive second-quarter earnings and revenue results that beat analyst expectations. Trading at a tiny 2.6 times earnings, it offers aggressive investors a huge opportunity.

Shareholders receive a 14.64% dividend. Barclays has a $7 target price on Annaly Capital Management stock. The consensus target is $6.53, and shares traded at $5.75 on Friday.



Antero Midstream

With shares trading just under $10 apiece, this very well-run company offers a huge total return package. Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE: AM) owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments.

The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal and treatment, as well as high-rate transfer services.

Antero Midstream stock investors receive a 9.22% distribution. Wells Fargo recently lifted its $12 target price to $13. The consensus target is $10.57, and shares traded at $9.05 on Friday.

Barings BDC

This off-the-radar business development company’s stock offers solid total return potential. Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.