Inpixon Merging with Kins Technology SPAC in $69 Mln Deal

Indoor intelligence platform provider Inpixon (US:INPX) on Monday said it agreed to merge with KINS Technology Group (US:KINZ).

Kins Technology, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is acquiring Inpixon’s enterprise apps business which includes its workplace experience technologies, indoor mapping, events platform augmented reality and related business solutions.

INPX shareholders receive KINZ shares worth about $69 million in the deal.

The companies expect to close the transaction this year and provide Inpixon’s CXapp business with more working capital.

The companies haven’t set a record date for shareholders.

Inpixon Chief Executive Officer Nadir Ali said on Monday, “We have been working on multiple strategic transactions for some time and believe this transaction will unlock significant value for stockholders.”

Ali believes the deal will benefit both firms’ shareholders.

INPX shares fell 80% over the last year.

Most company shareholders are retail investors, and just 5.9% are institutions.

INPX sports a bearish Fintel institutional accumulation score of 26.90 and ranks in the bottom fifth for institutional buying out of the 29,013 companies screened.

Despite the low accumulation levels, INPX has 40 institutions that own 9.6 million shares in the company. Some of these institutions include; Geode Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies LLC and Millennium Management LLC.

Last week Inpixon also announced that it would lay off 20% of its employees to cut operating expenses.

Inpixon lost $19.9 million in the second quarter, including a $7.6 million impairment charge.

Excluding the charge and other one-time costs, the company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million compared to $6.3 million a year ago.

The company’s 37% revenue growth, to $4.7 million, wasn’t enough to offset rising operating costs.

This article originally appeared on Fintel