An ESG survivor's guide to false climate claims this election season

In today’s issue: — ESG fund managers expect a wave of false climate claims from red state politicians this election season — A top global editor and the managing director of the World Economic Forum explain on World News Day how to stop climate and other disinformation — Solar power has long lagged wind power in the U.S., but renewables trends in China and other countries point to a coming reversal — Today in wildfires: As 13 more blazes break out in the past two days in California, PG&E facing more scrutiny

The backlash by red state politicians against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the U.S. is only just beginning and fund managers expect it will pick up dramatically in the next six weeks as the midterm elections approach.

For developers of ESG products, whipsawed between anti-green rhetoric and concerns by supporters in blue states that the abuse will erode their climate ambitions, we offer a helpful survival guide to the coming misinformation maelstrom, courtesy of two of the leaders of World News Day on Wednesday.

False claims and disinformation are nothing new to the media. They whip up mistrust and prevent leaders from taking important steps to address major problems such as climate change, social inequality and foreign policy. As part of a global effort by dozens of news organizations led by the World Editors Forum, which I used to be on, two of my colleagues write below how journalists can help spread truth in times of great disruption, such as we are seeing with ESG right now.

Please read these important postings.

. . . . Disinformation is a scourge on public discourse, writes Adrian Monck, managing director of the World Economic Forum. But fact-based journalism can help stop it. Read the full article here. . . .

. . . . In times of crisis and change, journalists play a critical role in society, says Warren Fernandez, president of the World Editors Forum, a network of editors under the World Association of News Publishers, and also editor-in-chief of The Straits Times in Singapore. Read more here. . . .

More insights below . . . .

