Glasgow's granite charm can't hide rising gloom about COP26 prospects

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

In advance of the UN’s vital climate summit starting Friday, Callaway Climate Insights is running previews from our top columnists all this week.

(Stephen Rae is the former Group Chief Editor of INM, Ireland’s largest online and print media group. He serves on the board of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and was previously on the board of the World Editors Forum. He was appointed by the European Commission to its High Level Expert Group on Online Disinformation.)

DUBLIN (Callaway Climate Insights) — Geopolitics. Not since the 1970s has the word had such resonance.

It harkens back to the Cold War summits in cities like Helsinki and Geneva, where deals were eked out by the nuclear superpowers which prevented hostilities becoming hot.

Now, as global warming presents a clear and present existential crisis, geopolitics is again on the lips of international commentators and government strategists. . . .

