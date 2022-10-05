7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now

Being a Wall Street analyst is sometimes like being the local meteorologist on TV. If a forecast is horrible, they just make one for the next day and move merrily along. If a stock call fails miserably, analysts generally cut the price target, lower the rating and move on to the next company. At 24/7 Wall St., we realize that companies can hand out misleading commentary or old data, or they have supply issues that can change drastically like this year, but almost weekly we see great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. We were very surprised at some of the quality names that get zero love.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for large-cap stocks that paid big and dependable dividends, have a solid position in their respective sectors and are universally unloved across Wall Street. We found seven top companies, all of which investors should know very well and probably will be surprised that Wall Street takes such a dim view. All seven may be very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Franklin Resources

This mutual fund powerhouse continues to grow its huge asset base. Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is among the largest and most global investment managers. At times, 50% of its sales are from outside the United States, an advantage given a maturing U.S. market.

Franklin Resources offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Shareholders receive a 5.17% dividend. Deutsche Bank has a Wall Street high $29 price target on Franklin Resources stock. The consensus target is $24.4, and shares closed over 4% higher on Tuesday at $23.42.



FS KKR Capital

This very well-known name on Wall Street is offering a solid entry point at current levels. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: FSK) is a BDC specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

The company also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests, such as warrants or options, as additional consideration. It also seeks to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor.