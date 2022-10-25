Tesla Reports $170M Impairment Loss on its Bitcoin Holdings in 10-Q Filing

- Tesla reported a $170 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin (BTC) investment, according to a 10-Q filing published Monday.
- The loss concerns the first nine months of 2022, the filing shows. Additionally, the electric carmaker also reported $64 million in profit from “certain conversions of bitcoin into fiat currency.”
- “For any digital assets held now or in the future, these charges may negatively impact our profitability in the periods in which such impairments occur even if the overall market values of these assets increase,” Tesla added in a filing.
- The loss comes after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in February 2021 to “diversify and maximize returns” on cash.
- In Q2 2022, Tesla offloaded 75% of its Bitcoin holdings and made no changes to its BTC holdings in Q3. The electric vehicle giant’s digital asset investments were worth $218 million, according to the filing.
This is a developing story and would be updated.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.