Clean-energy stocks rally hinges on Democrats retaining Senate

(Mark Hulbert, an author and longtime investment columnist, is the founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest; his Hulbert Ratings audits investment newsletter returns.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — Investors in green-energy stocks have a lot riding on whether the Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate after the upcoming midterms.

That’s the conclusion I reached upon analyzing the relationship between these stocks and the odds that the electronic betting markets place on the Democrats retaining control. I found a strong correlation…

Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.