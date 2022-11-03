Zeus: Five things that could save COP27 from impending failure

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)

NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — The cascading crisis that is global warming hasn’t spun out many moments of hope and optimism this year, and as we head into the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week that doesn’t seem set to change.

But sometimes when expectations are at their worst, the unthinkable happens and someone or group rises to the occasion. Here are five things to watch for that could turn the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh from a bust into a beacon of new international cooperation and reset the battle against global warming for 2023…

Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.