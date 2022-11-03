Zeus: Five things that could save COP27 from impending failure

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)
NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — The cascading crisis that is global warming hasn’t spun out many moments of hope and optimism this year, and as we head into the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week that doesn’t seem set to change.
But sometimes when expectations are at their worst, the unthinkable happens and someone or group rises to the occasion. Here are five things to watch for that could turn the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh from a bust into a beacon of new international cooperation and reset the battle against global warming for 2023…
Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.