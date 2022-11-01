‘Policy problem from hell’ takes a back seat in midterm elections

(Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — Amid an unceasing barrage of extreme weather events in the United States and abroad, and increasingly dire warnings about the impact of global warming, you’d think climate change would be near the top of most voters’ minds as the midterm elections approach next week.
You’d be wrong.
Among registered voters, global warming ranked 24th in importance out of 29 issues listed in an April report by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Other surveys, conducted more recently, similarly show climate change trailing well behind such dinner-table concerns as the economy, inflation and health care.
All the polls show a stark, almost unbelievable, partisan divide over the importance of climate change …
Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.