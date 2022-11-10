Twitter Registers Paperwork for Processing Payments: Report

- Twitter reportedly filed paperwork with the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to facilitate processing payments.
- The move comes days after Elon Musk acquired the company for $44 billion after months of going back and forth.
- Ever since acquiring the company, Musk has put forward several recommendations and changes to the platform.
- Twitter was recently in the news for laying off a large part of its workforce after the company went private.
- The company had previously experimented with payment features, such as allowing users to tip in cash or cryptocurrency.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
