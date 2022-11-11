Morgan Stanley Makes Cuts in Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Fintel reports Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,220,689 shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV). This represents 0.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9,759,393 shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 16,414,343 shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,358,068 shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 33.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 13,175,431 shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,888,204 shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.24% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 9,405,284 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,887,733 shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,830,170 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,883,682 shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 33.60% over the last quarter.

PRNHX – T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holds 6,267,662 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902,106 shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 32.71% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 1419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems Inc. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Veeva Systems Inc is 0.4881%, an increase of 12.2573%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 147,724,858 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel