GEM Global Yield LLC SCS Trims Position in LIDAR Company Quanergy Systems (QNGY)

Fintel reports that GEM Global Yield LLC SCS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,315,842 shares of Quanergy Systems Inc (QNGY). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 4, 2022 they reported 10,724,955 shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. holds 855,245 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,200 shares, representing an increase of 78.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 183.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 533,622 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,325 shares, representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 213,417 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,135 shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 75.48% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 160,000 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 145,661 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,261 shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 69.71% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanergy Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quanergy Systems Inc is 0.0077%, an increase of 189.1411%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.95% to 3,979,563 shares.

