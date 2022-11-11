Wellington Management Halves Stake in Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,003,761 shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 12,220,491 shares and 11.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.93% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vanguard Group Inc holds 10,580,189 shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,015,792 shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 83.81% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 9,557,840 shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,251,369 shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 31.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 5,277,919 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 4,828,851 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793,655 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 26.47% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Varonis Systems Inc is 0.3226%, a decrease of 19.3377%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 124,758,424 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel