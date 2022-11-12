Capital Research Global Quadruples Royal Caribbean Stake to Almost 12%

Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29,787,198 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). This represents 11.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 7,481,808 shares and 2.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 298.13% and an increase in total ownership of 8.80% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,750,225 shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,886,916 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 48.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 23,577,417 shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,355,449 shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 50.01% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 14,959,365 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,256,548 shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 47.94% over the last quarter.

AIVSX – INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA Class A holds 12,267,367 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563,886 shares, representing an increase of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 42.33% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 4.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.0928%, a decrease of 49.7738%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 230,423,369 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel