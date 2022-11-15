Glaxosmithkline Ups Stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Fintel reports that Glaxosmithkline Plc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,190,606 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO). This represents 19.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 16, 2021 they reported 1,740,606 shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 428.01% and an increase in total ownership of 14.59% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC holds 5,321,231 shares representing 12.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281,504 shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Bvf Inc/il holds 3,089,615 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585,615 shares, representing an increase of 48.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 79.97% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds 1,376,968 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holds 1,031,160 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 939,017 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,100 shares, representing an increase of 88.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 26.01% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 15.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Spero Therapeutics Inc is 0.0581%, a decrease of 5.9867%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 20,401,134 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel