Granahan Investment Management ups stake in iCAD Inc (ICAD)

Granahan Investment Management Inc/ma has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,578,670 shares of iCAD Inc (ICAD). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2,382,896 shares and 9.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

They have filed 2 13D/G filings since February 14, 2022.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management Inc/ma holds 2,435,522 shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370,273 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 26.78% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 1,360,510 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 1,098,093 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 905,984 shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 1,055,360 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165,737 shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 3.53% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST – JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund (A) holds 1,017,860 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007,260 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 19.15% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in iCAD Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to iCAD Inc is 0.0872%, a decrease of 0.4926%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.62% to 14,665,920 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel