Orin Hirschman Discloses Large Position in CGTX / Cognition Therapeutics

Fintel reports that Hirschman Orin has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,037,853 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX). This represents 7.0% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Pathstone Family Office, Llc holds 2,210,377 shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 798,335 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 910,790 shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital, LLC holds 219,100 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 309,472 shares, representing a decrease of 41.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 56.18% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services, Llc holds 219,069 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 214,961 shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 9.18% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc holds 205,000 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cognition Therapeutics Inc is 0.0314%, a decrease of 29.5432%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 5,312,192 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

