Point72 Takes Position in MRNS / Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Fintel reports that Point72 Asset Management, L.P. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,398,661 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS). This represents 7.1% of the company.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Lion Point Capital, LP holds 3,684,622 shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc holds 3,537,700 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510,831 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 51.19% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser, LLC holds 3,156,803 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 3,150,000 shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 1,431,058 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 24.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.0762%, a decrease of 24.2744%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 29,819,491 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel