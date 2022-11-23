Activist Masters Capital Double Position in Venus Concept (VERO)

Fintel reports that Masters Capital Management Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22,999,173 shares of Venus Concept Inc (VERO). This represents 26.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 23, 2021 they reported 9,499,173 shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 142.12% and an increase in total ownership of 16.48% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies, and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sale strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets.

Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept’s hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms.

Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. holds 21,169,457 shares representing 30.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madryn Asset Management, LP holds 1,680,598 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 973,550 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management LLC holds 968,187 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venus Concept Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Venus Concept Inc is 0.0978%, a decrease of 16.4791%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 32,682,579 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.