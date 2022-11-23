CEO Alex Chesterman Ups Stake in Cazoo (CZOO)

Fintel reports that Alex Chesterman has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 186,496,856 shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). This represents 24.4% of the company.

In his previous filing dated May 13, 2022 he reported 178,369,874 shares and 23.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.56% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a car dealing company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 46,829,640 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,000,000 shares, representing an increase of 38.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 2.73% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. holds 36,826,525 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management, Llc holds 34,426,357 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 30,197,618 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC holds 22,094,343 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cazoo Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cazoo Group Ltd is 0.6078%, an increase of 291.6334%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.88% to 292,831,673 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.