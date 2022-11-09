Hudson Bay Capital Buys 12% stake in SPAC First Light Acquisition Class A

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 500,000 shares of First Light Acquisition Group (FLAG). This represents 12.11% of the company.
What are other large shareholders doing?
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2,270,673 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 25.18% over the last quarter.
Woodline Partners LP holds 1,980,000 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,500,000 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,400,000 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,675 shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 15.92% over the last quarter.
683 Capital Management, LLC holds 1,200,000 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Light Acquisition Group Inc – Class A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First Light Acquisition Group Inc – Class A is 0.1605%, a decrease of 5.5275%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 22,554,004 shares.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.