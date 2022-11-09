Hudson Bay Capital Buys 12% stake in SPAC First Light Acquisition Class A

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 500,000 shares of First Light Acquisition Group (FLAG). This represents 12.11% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2,270,673 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 1,980,000 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,500,000 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 1,400,000 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,675 shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 15.92% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management, LLC holds 1,200,000 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Light Acquisition Group Inc – Class A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First Light Acquisition Group Inc – Class A is 0.1605%, a decrease of 5.5275%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 22,554,004 shares.

