SBF Claims He Will Testify Before the US Congress on 13th December

- Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX exchange, recently stated that he is willing to testify before the US congress on 13th December.
- This statement comes days after rep. Maxine Waters stated that it was imperative for SBF to attend the hearing. There were also reports that the US could have issued a subpoena in case of him not attending.
- In a Twitter thread, SBF claimed he was willing to explore “pathways that could return value to users intentionally.” Earlier in the day, he tweeted in support of restarting the FTX exchange and issuing a new FTT token to creditors.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.