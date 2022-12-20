Binance US to Acquire Voyager’s Assets in $1B Agreement

Voyager Digital has entered into an agreement with Binance US for the latter to acquire the former’s assets.
Binance US had previously placed a bid to buy the assets of the bankrupt crypto business.
The agreement is valued at approximately $1B and will consider Voyager’s crypto portfolio at fair value and an additional premium of $20M.
Binance US aims to make customers of the troubled crypto firm whole again.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
