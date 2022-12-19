Earnings Previews: BlackBerry, FedEx, FuelCell Energy, Nike

Monday’s early premarket activity had all three major indexes trading higher. Among the winners, Tesla traded up more than 4% following a user poll revealing that Elon Musk should give up his job as head of Twitter. He also tweeted Sunday that no one who can actually keep Twitter alive wants the job.



All three major indexes opened regular Friday trading down slightly. At around 10:00 a.m., the Dow Jones industrials traded down 0.48%, the S&P 500 was down 0.49% and the Nasdaq lower by 0.07%.

We already have previewed two companies (General Mills and Heico) set to report results after markets close Monday or before they open on Tuesday.

Here is a preview of four companies set to report results Tuesday.



BlackBerry

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) have tumbled by about 52% over the past 12 months. Since posting a 52-week late last December, the stock is down about 56%. The company reports quarterly results after markets close Tuesday.

The one-time mobile phone giant has transformed itself into a software supplier for the security and automotive industries. BlackBerry’s QNX autonomous driving technology was selected by a new China-based for a new vehicle, and last week the U.S. Department of Defense said that the company’s unified endpoint management software was in compliance with guidelines that will continue to make the software available for purchase and deployment by any defense agency.

Of nine brokerages covering the stock, three have a Sell rating, five rate the stock at Hold and the other one has a Strong Buy rating. At a recent price of around $4.20 a share, the upside potential to a median price target of $5.52 is 31.4%. At the high price target of $6.62, the upside potential is 57.6%.



Fiscal third-quarter revenue is forecast at $166.78 million, which would be down 0.7% sequentially and down about 10.3% year over year. BlackBerry is expected to post an adjusted loss per share of $0.07, compared to the prior quarter’s per-share loss of $0.05, and worse than a break-even quarter last year. For the 2023 fiscal year ending in February, the company is forecast to post a loss per share of $0.22, compared with a loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. Revenue is forecast to drop by 4.3% to $686.81 million.

BlackBerry is not expected to post a profit in 2023 or 2024. Shares trade at 40.1 times expected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 in 2025. The stock’s 52-week range is $3.94 to $9.67. BlackBerry does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return for the past year is negative 51.9%.