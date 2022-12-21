After a Chaotic Hearing, SBF Confirms Voluntary Extradition Request

After a chaotic morning in court, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyer Jerone Roberts confirmed that the former CEO of FTX has agreed to be extradited to the United States.
Earlier today, Sam Bankman-Fried appeared unexpectedly at a hearing in the Bahamas that his lawyer called “premature” and “shocking”.
After Sam Bankman-Fried appeared at the hearing, it became unclear whether he would contest his extradition to the US as he was returned to jail.
Reuters also reported that SBF wanted to see his US indictment before agreeing to the extradition.
Bankman-Fried is facing charges from numerous us agencies including the SEC and the DoJ over his role in the collapse of FTX.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
