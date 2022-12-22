Bahamas Judge Approves SBF's Voluntary Extradition to the US

At a hearing on Wednesday, December 21st, a judge in the Bahamas approved Sam Bankman-Fried’s request to be extradited to the United States. According to reports from earlier in the day, federal agents are already in the island nation ready to take the fallen billionaire over.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Extradition Approved by Court in the Bahamas
At a Wednesday hearing in the Bahamas, a judge approved Sam Bankman-Fried’s request to be extradited to the United States. FTX’s former CEO reportedly stated he wishes to return to his homeland out of “a desire to make the relevant customers whole”, and allegedly told his lawyers to either get him “in there to cooperate” or to get him the best deal they can.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that personnel from the FBI and the United States Marshals Service are already in Nassau, Bahamas in order to transport Sam Bankman-Fried. SBF was arrested earlier this month, on December 12th.
After Bankman-Fried was denied bail last week, it was initially reported he would be contesting the extradition to the United States. Later, however, the lawyer of FTX’s former CEO confirmed that his client has agreed to a voluntary extradition, despite a chaotic day in court on Monday.
The Charges Against Sam Bankman-Fried
Calls for the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried started almost immediately after FTX filed for bankruptcy. The outcry was driven, in large part, by the revelation of various abuses within the company—like the lending of billions of dollars of users’ funds to Alameda Research—and by the outrage over SBF’s false statement made shortly before the collapse.
Finally, on December 12th, it was announced that FTX’s former CEO has been arrested in the Bahamas. At the same time, it was revealed that the arrest was made due to criminal charges filed against Bankman-Fried in the United States.
On December 13th, charges against the fallen billionaire became unsealed. Both the CFTC and the SEC filed complaints against Sam Bankman-Fried, though the indictment revealed by the Department of Justice might be the most impressive one. The DoJ has an eight-count indictment that includes charges for wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.