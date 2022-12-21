SBF Extradition Hearing Will Resume This Wednesday

A court magistrate in the Bahamans confirmed on Tuesday that Sam Bankman-Fried will be returning to court on Wednesday.

Courtroom chaos on Monday brought into question whether there would be another hearing on the extradition of Bankman-Fried to the US this week.

After initially claiming he would contest the extradition, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas lawyer confirmed on Monday that his client agreed to voluntary extradition to the US.

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Bahaman police on December 12th in the aftermath of the collapse of his exchange, FTX.

In the United States, Sam Bankman-Fried is being charged by the SEC, the CFTC, and the DoJ for a slew of major financial crimes that may lead to a life sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist