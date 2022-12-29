Microstrategy Bought 2,395 BTC From November to December 2022 for $42.8M

In a recent announcement, Microstrategy stated that it bought 2,395 BTC between November 1, 2022, and December 21, 2022. Additionally, it also bought 810 BTC on December 24th.

The total purchase was approximately $42.8 million for the first transaction, and the average price was $17,871 per BTC. The second purchase was approximately $13.6 million with the average price being $16,776 per BTC.

Interestingly, the business intelligence firm also sold approximately 704 BTC for $11.8 million on December 22nd. The average price of the transaction was $16,776 per BTC. The company noted its intention to carry back the capital losses from the transaction against previous gains, as allowed under federal income tax laws.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist