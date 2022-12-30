3Commas CEO Confirms API Hack

CEO of 3Commas Yuri Sorokin confirmed that a major hack obtained tens of thousands of their users’ API keys.
Sorokin asked supported exchanges like Binance and Kukoin to revoke all keys connected to his company.
Since early December, 3Commas was denying a large API leak occurred and described the news as malicious rumors. The company also blamed unauthorized transactions on individual phishing attacks.
Earlier on Wednesday, CZ of Binance tweeted he strongly believes a major API hack is indeed affecting 3Commas.
CZ also called the official response to the allegation “BS”.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
