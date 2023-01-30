Just Days After Robinhood Hack, Azuki's Twitter Gets Used to Promote Scam

Around 2 PM ET, a suspected group of hackers gained access to the Twitter account of the NFT project Azuki. The attacker used the access to promote a scam giveaway of virtual land. A similar attack where a group of scammers gained access to Robinhood’s social media account occurred just a few days earlier.

Seemingly trying to take advantage of Azuki’s latest project, the virtual city of Hilumia, the scammer created two posts on the collection’s Twitter page seemingly promoting a virtual land giveaway. The second post, deleted by the time of writing, got pinned to the front page for maximum visibility.

Profiles associated with the project quickly posted warnings on their personal accounts. Its Head of Community & Product Manager quickly reacted confirming that a hack occurred and warning against clicking on the link provided in the two scam posts.

A similar hack targeting the popular online broker Robinhood happened earlier this week. The attack lasted for under an hour and attempted to promote a launch of a fake Robinhood token in a series of posts. The well-known online sleuth ZachXBT discovered that the Robinhood attackers netted under $10,000, and Binance’s CZ confirmed the exchange’s security team identified and locked the associated wallet.

Hacks and Scams on Crypto Twitter

The cryptocurrency-orientated Twitter community is no stranger to many kinds of scams. Throughout most of 2022, it was a relatively commonplace occurrence on most digital assets-related posts to see dozens of accounts pretending to be recognizable brands or personalities

Very often, Twitter users could see multiple “CZs” commenting on an incredible new product, or accounts pretending to be Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin adding them to exclusive ETH airdrop groups. In April 2022, a large number of accounts pretending to be Azuki and offering a free giveaway appeared and started spamming comments.

Outside of Twitter, 2022 has been a record-breaking year when it comes to crypto hacks with an estimated $3 billion lost. October in particular holds an infamous spot as the record month in a record year as it saw an attack on the BNB chain, the Moola Market, and “Avi” Eisenberg’s “very profitable trading strategy” on Mango Markets —the one that landed him in jail late last year.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist