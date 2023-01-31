Levi Strauss Declares $0.12 Dividend

Levi Strauss & said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.12 per share.
At the most recent share price of $17.79 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 2.70%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.
The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is just 0.60%.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.00% Upside
As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & is $20.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from its latest reported closing price of $17.79.
The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & is $6,475MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 0.54%.
Fund Sentiment
There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss &. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.74%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.2030%, an increase of 1.8515%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 99,977K shares.
What are large shareholders doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,783,622 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736,928 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 86.88% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 5,201,875 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169,373 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 63.82% over the last quarter.
VEXPX – VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,006,792 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 4,011,399 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,970 shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 54.65% over the last quarter.
PARMX – Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969,819 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842,954 shares, representing a decrease of 47.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 33.38% over the last quarter.
Levi Strauss & Background Information
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands.
