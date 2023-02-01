Earnings Previews: Ford, Starbucks, US Steel

In early trading Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrials traded down 0.41%, the S&P 500 was up 0.02% and the Nasdaq traded down 0.07%. The FOMC interest rate decision due in the afternoon was keeping trading enthusiasm in check.

After U.S. markets closed Tuesday, AMD beat analysts’ consensus estimates for earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Net income fell by 98% year over year in the fourth quarter on higher costs and PC sales. Data center (server) revenue was up 42% year over year, and PC revenue tumbled 71%. First-quarter revenue guidance was in line with expectations, but PC and gaming revenue is expected to decline and growth in the server and embedded segments is expected to continue growing. Shares traded up 5.8% Wednesday morning.



Snap beat the consensus earnings estimate but missed on revenue. First-quarter revenue is expected to be between 2% and 10% lower than in the year-ago quarter. Demand for advertising is neither better nor worse, but advertisers are cautious about making long-term commitments. The stock traded down 12.55% early Wednesday.

Before markets opened on Wednesday, Altria reported mixed results, beating the EPS estimate but missing on revenue. The Marlboro maker also announced a $1 billion share buyback. Shares traded up 4.7%.



Enterprise Products Partners reported better-than-expected EPS but missed on revenue, even though the energy infrastructure firm’s sales rose 20% year over year. Two noncash charges shaved $288 million off the company’s revenue. Shares traded up 0.2%.

Peloton also beat the consensus EPS estimate and missed on revenue. The company issued in-line guidance for the current quarter. The stock traded up 15.4%.

T-Mobile’s report was also mixed, beating the EPS estimate and falling short on revenue. The company added 314,000 new post-paid accounts to reach a record 1.4 million subscribers for the quarter. The company said it expects 5.0 million to 5.5 million postpaid additions in 2023. Shares traded up by 0.9%.

Meta Platforms is expected to report results after markets close Wednesday, and then Bristol-Myers Squibb, ConocoPhillips, Merck and Sirius XM the following morning. Then look for mega-caps Alphabet, Amazon and Apple to take their turns in the earnings spotlight later on Thursday.

Here is a look at three more widely tracked companies also reporting results after Thursday’s close.



Ford

After a dazzling show from rival General Motors on Tuesday, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has a lot to prove. The big reveal will be guidance. GM issued EPS guidance above expectations, and the chief financial officer of its credit division said that demand is strong.

Ford recently lowered prices on its all-electric Mustang Mach-E, but can it make a profit on those lower selling prices? Ford has also said it plans to cut thousands of jobs in Europe, mainly in Germany and the United Kingdom. Some 3,800 workers in a plant that builds gasoline-powered vehicles will be cut. That is a big bet that Ford can make money on electric vehicles in Europe.

Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with nine of 22 brokerages having a Hold rating and 10 with a Buy or Strong Buy rating. At a recent share price of around $13.50, the stock trades right at its median price target. At the high price target of $24.00, the upside potential is 77.8%.