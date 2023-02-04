Russia's Sberbank Plans to Launch DeFi Platform by May 2023

Sberbank, one of the largest banks in Russia, has announced its plan to launch a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May 2023.

According to a press release, the platform will be launched for open testing as early as next month.

The platform will be Ethereum-based and compatible with the Metamask wallet, according to the press release.

Sberbank is a majority state-owned bank headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

