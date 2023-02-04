Russia's Sberbank Plans to Launch DeFi Platform by May 2023

Sberbank, one of the largest banks in Russia, has announced its plan to launch a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May 2023.
According to a press release, the platform will be launched for open testing as early as next month.
The platform will be Ethereum-based and compatible with the Metamask wallet, according to the press release.
Sberbank is a majority state-owned bank headquartered in Moscow, Russia.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.