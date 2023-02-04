Investing

Russia's Sberbank Plans to Launch DeFi Platform by May 2023

Tim Fries
February 3, 2023 10:13 pm

Sberbank, one of the largest banks in Russia, has announced its plan to launch a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May 2023.

According to a press release, the platform will be launched for open testing as early as next month.

The platform will be Ethereum-based and compatible with the Metamask wallet, according to the press release.

Sberbank is a majority state-owned bank headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing

Editors' Picks

6 Jefferies Franchise List 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside and Dependable...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Bank of America,...

Big Tech Is on a Huge Roll: 7 Stocks to Buy Now That Pay Big Dividends

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive,...